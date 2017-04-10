Community service for drivers caught drifting, racing in Abu Dhabi

Five Emiratis among those ordered to carry out services including street cleaning and working as gas station attendant

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 10 April 2017 7:13 PM
Image for illustrative purpose only. (Getty Images)

Image for illustrative purpose only. (Getty Images)

Six people have been ordered to carry out community service in Abu Dhabi after being convicted of a variety of driving offences including drifting and racing on public highways. 

State news agency WAM reported on Monday that five Emiratis and a national of another Gulf country have been ordered by the community service public prosecution to work as a gas station attendant, clean the city’s streets, mosques, public libraries, public spaces for various periods as punishment for reckless driving.

They were convicted in separate cases by the Bani Yas Punitive Court, the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution said in a statement carried by WAM.

The punishments aim to promote public benefit while curbing irresponsible behaviour on roads, it said, adding that the sentences range from one to three months.

The punishment meted to one of the convicts was increased because he was caught drifting his car near a children's playground.

Drifting is a driving style in which the driver uses the throttle, brakes, clutch, gear shifting and steering input to keep the car in a state of oversteer while manoeuvring from turn to turn.

Related:

Stories

Young Emirati ordered to clean streets after 'insane' car stunt

Dubai ruler orders 4x4 stunt driver to clean the city's streets

'Car drifting' to earn tougher penalties in Saudi Arabia

UAE motorists to get replacement cars under insurance shake-up

Galleries
Dubai stunt drive cars impounded

Dubai stunt drive cars impounded

Also in Culture & Society

Malaysia seizes big shipment of rhino horns from Qatar flight

Number of 'excellent' restaurants in Dubai more than doubles

Also in UAE

Only 10% of Dubai tenants see rents decrease in 2016

Dubai set to open world's largest Mercure property

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
With monster trucks and Comic-Con, Saudis defy killjoy image

With monster trucks and Comic-Con, Saudis defy killjoy image

Clerics and many citizens still consider it all very sinful,...

How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

How Saudi women are uniting to inspire new generation

Saudi women from adventurers to inventors are hoping a unique...

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

16
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking