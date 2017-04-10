Community service for drivers caught drifting, racing in Abu Dhabi

Six people have been ordered to carry out community service in Abu Dhabi after being convicted of a variety of driving offences including drifting and racing on public highways.

State news agency WAM reported on Monday that five Emiratis and a national of another Gulf country have been ordered by the community service public prosecution to work as a gas station attendant, clean the city’s streets, mosques, public libraries, public spaces for various periods as punishment for reckless driving.

They were convicted in separate cases by the Bani Yas Punitive Court, the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution said in a statement carried by WAM.

The punishments aim to promote public benefit while curbing irresponsible behaviour on roads, it said, adding that the sentences range from one to three months.

The punishment meted to one of the convicts was increased because he was caught drifting his car near a children's playground.

Drifting is a driving style in which the driver uses the throttle, brakes, clutch, gear shifting and steering input to keep the car in a state of oversteer while manoeuvring from turn to turn.