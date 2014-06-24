Companies who employ more Emiratis may get preferential treatment

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
FNC member proposes that companies who have a high level of Emiratisation should be rewarded when bidding for tenders.
A proposal that private companies who employ a higher percentage of Emirati staff should be higher up the pecking order when it comes to bidding for tenders will be discussed at today’s (Tuesday, June 24) session of the Federal National Council (FNC), according to a report in The National newspaper.
FNC member Ali Al Nuaimi, from Ajman, who put forward the proposal, told The National: “If private companies have a high Emiratisation rate they should have the priority to win tenders.”
The Emiratisation initiative, which aims to have a quarter of the workforce made up of UAE nationals, has been in place for the past decade, but the uptake in the private sector has been relatively low.
A recent research paper suggested that there were a number of obstacles hindering Emiratisation efforts in Dubai, including a lack of understanding about staffing targets, salary expectations, job desirability and slow recruitment processes.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules