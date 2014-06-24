Companies who employ more Emiratis may get preferential treatment

FNC member proposes that companies who have a high level of Emiratisation should be rewarded when bidding for tenders.

By Neil Halligan
  • Tuesday, 24 June 2014 11:16 AM
(Photo for illustrative purpose only)



A proposal that private companies who employ a higher percentage of Emirati staff should be higher up the pecking order when it comes to bidding for tenders will be discussed at today’s (Tuesday, June 24) session of the Federal National Council (FNC), according to a report in The National newspaper.

FNC member Ali Al Nuaimi, from Ajman, who put forward the proposal, told The National: “If private companies have a high Emiratisation rate they should have the priority to win tenders.”

The Emiratisation initiative, which aims to have a quarter of the workforce made up of UAE nationals, has been in place for the past decade, but the uptake in the private sector has been relatively low.

A recent research paper suggested that there were a number of obstacles hindering Emiratisation efforts in Dubai, including a lack of understanding about staffing targets, salary expectations, job desirability and slow recruitment processes.

