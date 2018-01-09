Saudi Arabia to allow foreigners to own 49% of listed firms

Stock market regulator also raises limit for a single qualified foreign investor in a company to 10%
(KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
Tue 09 Jan 2018 07:59 PM

Saudi Arabia will allow foreign investors to own up to 49 percent of listed securities as the kingdom opens up its stock market and plans what could be the world’s biggest initial public offering.

The regulator raised the limit for a single qualified foreign investor in a company to 10 percent and set the ceiling for foreign holdings in all categories, whether resident or non-residents, at 49 percent, the Capital Market Authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

In an initial proposal in 2014, the regulator had set a 5 percent limit for a QFI in a single company.

The CMA also lowered the level of assets under management or custody investors must have to 1.875 billion riyals ($500 million) from 3.75 billion riyals, saying it may reduce this further still.

That’s just one 10th of the initial proposal of 18.75 billion riyals. The formal approval of the new requirements, which take effect April 1, affirms an amended draft proposal from November.

Saudi Arabia is opening up its stock market as it takes steps to wean the economy off oil. The government plans to create the world’s largest sovereign fund and sell hundreds of state assets in the process, including Saudi Arabian Oil Co, as well as stakes in the stock exchange, football clubs and flour mills.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Saudi bourse 'taking all measures' for successful Aramco IPO

Saudi bourse 'taking all measures' for successful Aramco IPO

10 Jan 2018
Companies
Dubai's DFM reveals list of securities in short selling push

Dubai's DFM reveals list of securities in short selling push

09 Jan 2018
Companies
Kuwait-backed Aston Martin said to eye $6.8bn IPO

Kuwait-backed Aston Martin said to eye $6.8bn IPO

09 Jan 2018
Companies
Goldman, Citi said to be in lead for top roles in Saudi Aramco IPO

Goldman, Citi said to be in lead for top roles in Saudi Aramco IPO

08 Jan 2018
Companies
Dubai's DFM says to add shares of Emaar unit to main index

Dubai's DFM says to add shares of Emaar unit to main index

04 Jan 2018
Companies
UAE firm is FTSE 100 top performer after $250m deals

UAE firm is FTSE 100 top performer after $250m deals

05 Jan 2018
Healthcare
Saudi Arabia takes step closer to giant Aramco IPO

Saudi Arabia takes step closer to giant Aramco IPO

05 Jan 2018
Companies
Saudi builder says unit IPO set to conclude by end-2018

Saudi builder says unit IPO set to conclude by end-2018

04 Jan 2018
Companies
Saudi construction giant plans IPO to sell 30% of subsidiary

Saudi construction giant plans IPO to sell 30% of subsidiary

02 Jan 2018
Companies
Dubai developer says planning unit IPO in H2 2018

Dubai developer says planning unit IPO in H2 2018

27 Dec 2017
Companies