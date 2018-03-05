Indonesian gov't lists new sukuk worth $3bn in Dubai

Indonesia is the largest sukuk issuer on Nasdaq Dubai, with securities now totalling $14.5bn from 10 issuances

The government of Indonesia has listed two sukuk with a total value of $3 billion on Nasdaq Dubai.

The collaboration underlines the close relations between the UAE and Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim country, as well as Dubai’s growth as the global capital of the Islamic economy, a statement said.

It added that the Indonesian government is the largest sukuk issuer on Nasdaq Dubai by both value and number of listings, with securities now totalling $14.5 billion from 10 issuances.

The total value of all sukuk listed on Dubai’s exchanges has now reached $56.47 billion, the largest amount of any listing centre in the world.