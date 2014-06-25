Concerns grow as redback spiders resurface at Nakheel community

Residents in Al Furjan development complain the venomous spiders are being sighted on a daily basis

By Neil Halligan
  • Wednesday, 25 June 2014 10:03 AM
Image submitted by a Dubai resident of a redback spider at the Al Furjan area of the city.

Image submitted by a Dubai resident of a redback spider at the Al Furjan area of the city.

Venomous redback spiders are making a comeback in Dubai, with locals reporting sightings on a daily basis in the Al Furjan area of the city.

The growing problem has sparked fear among residents, particularly given the large number of children in the area.

Master developer Nakheel and Dubai Municipality have given mixed responses when contacted by residents.

Click here to see images submitted by residents at Al Furjan

Manuel Porta, a resident in Al Furjan, said he found a redback spider with a nest in front of his porch steps “just one metre from the entrance door of my villa”.

He called Nakheel but claimed he was told they were not responsible for the problem.

“So I called Dubai Municipality and on showing them the picture of the spider, they carried out the pest control,” said Porta.

“We haven't seen any other redback so far after Dubai Municipality came but discoveries in Al Furjan are on daily basis,” he added.

Nakheel, however, did respond to another resident’s concern.

James Power, who also lives in the area said: “The reports of spiders being found in Al Furjan is widespread and almost daily.

“A friend and colleague found three - one inside his villa, and two more on his balconies.”

However, after contacting Nakheel via email, a representative told Power: “Instruction sent to Pest Control Service Provider to visit the villa immediately and take necessary action.”

Arabian Business managed to make contact with Dubai Municipality, who confirmed that the problem should be dealt with by Nakheel, as the developer. Dr El-Mahy, of the pest control department at the municipality, told Arabian Business: “If it belongs to Nakheel, they have their own contractor. This is what you call an investment or development area that belongs to Nakheel. Emaar and Nakheel have their own pest control contractor.

“All of these investment areas, like Al Furjan, Springs, JBR – these either belong to Nakheel, Damac or Emaar, and this (pest control) is carried out by their own company.”

Arabian Business has submitted a query to Dubai Municipality about plans for extending the pest control to a larger region, but has not received a response as yet.

Redback spiders, most commonly found in Australia, have resurfaced in Dubai after reports last year of sightings in Silicon Oasis, The Springs, Arabian Ranches and Umm Suquiem.

At that time, Dubai Municipality issued advice for residents to remain calm and to take precautions.

Redbacks are dangerous if the bite victim is left untreated, so timely and proper treatment is needed when a bite occurs.

Should a bite occur, the advice is to make sure that the victim is hospitalised. All Dubai hospitals are equipped with the proper anti-venom. If possible, apply ice to the bite, but don’t apply tight bandages. Also, take a picture of the spider, or bring a specimen of the spider to the hospital, so medics and properly treat the wound.

Not native to the Dubai area, the redbacks are believed to have been imported to the emirate, possibly inside plants.

Click here to see images submitted by residents at Al Furjan

The latest concern by residents comes as Nakheel's chairman Ali Rashid Lootah announced on Wednesday the state-owned developer will repay all its outstanding debt to banks by August this year, four years ahead of the schedule mandated by its restructuring plan.

The repayments will total AED5.54bn ($1.5bn), and will be funded from Nakheel's own resources rather than support from the Dubai government, Lootah said.

* Nakheel no longer responds to media enquiries from Arabian Business, nor does it grant Arabian Business access to any of its media events or announcements.

Related:

Stories

Dubai's Nakheel says to repay $1.5bn debt

Nakheel to invest in more security after crime reports

Nakheel awards $143m contracts to build Dubai projects

Dubai Creek's Unesco world heritage bid deferred

Dubai Mall unveils 750kg croc as new aquarium star

Galleries
In pictures: Redback spiders resurfacing in Dubai

In pictures: Redback spiders resurfacing in Dubai

Also in Culture & Society

Dubai named the world's most expensive city to celebrate NYE

Video: Fastest mobile bed sets Guinness World Record for UAE

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Anon Thursday, 26 June 2014 12:23 PM[UAE] - UAE

Jebel Ali Village also has a serious problem with Red Back spiders too!

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Simon Wednesday, 25 June 2014 4:46 PM[UAE] - Dubai

I noted at the end of your article:

* Nakheel no longer responds to media enquiries from Arabian Business, nor does it grant Arabian Business access to any of its media events or announcements.

Could it be because you provide a platform for people to openly discuss issues rather than 'sweeping them under the carpet' as is so often the case?

I have to commend AB for their close following of the Arabtec debacle. Its not that we are getting a clearer picture, its a case that we are NOT getting a clearer picture that makes this debacle more worrying. Eyes are on Arabtec and they are silent in response. They are bringing down the value of the whole DXB Bourse. Bad Governance is a massive 'red flag' for foreign investors.

We all see the Property Bubble bulging, we have also heard insider acknowledgement of the 'Lifestyle' Bubble bulging...the Stock Market Bubble is currently wobbling...If they all go at once...well, we all know what will happen, we have the 'T' Shirts from last time!

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

Tarek Ahmed Fouad, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, analyses...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking