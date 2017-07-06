Confirmed: Dubai airport's free Wi-FI is world's fastest

Average upload speed is even faster than their download, says report

By Parag Deulgaonkar
  • Thursday, 6 July 2017 2:57 PM

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has been ranked first for the fastest Wi-Fi service in the world, according to an independent Internet speed test report.

In March, Dubai Airports said it upgraded its free Wi-Fi speed to 100mpbs, making it the “fastest free internet speed offered in any airport in the world”.

Seattle-based Ookla, in its latest report, confirmed the Dubai Airports claim, stating, “Dubai reigns when it comes to free airport Wi-Fi”.

In fact, the airport has the fastest Wi-Fi seen at any airport in Asia, Europe or Africa during the March to May period, with average upload speed being even faster than its download speed.

Average download speed reached 39.50 Mbps, while average upload speed touched 46.27 Mbps. 

“The UAE has clearly prioritised airport Wi-Fi because the Wi-Fi download speed at Dubai International is nearly double the country average of 22.12 Mbps,” the company said.

Seoul International Airport came second in the top 10 list with an average download and upload speed of 26.52 Mbps and 32.76 Mbps, respectively.

Tokyo Airport followed with an average download and upload speed of 18.28 Mbps and 21.89 Mbps, respectively, Ookla added.

