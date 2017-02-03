Construction crane collapses on Dubai's main highway

Authorities say three cars damaged by blaze; initial reports suggest at least one person injured

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 3 February 2017 3:03 PM
(Photo: Twitter)

(Photo: Twitter)

A construction site crane collapsed on Dubai's main highway on Friday, with initial reports of at least one person injured in the incident.

According to a tweet by Dubai Media Office, three cars were damaged by fire, with one person taken to hospital for treatment. No reason was given for the crane collapse but Dubai was being hit by strong winds on Friday.

The tweet said civil defence teams were dealing with the blaze while authorities were "handling the situation to ensure the safety of everyone on site". Motorists are being advised to avoid the area near the Crowne Plaza hotel.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said Dubai Metro services were temporarily stopped between Jafiliya and Business Bay stations near the location of the crane collapse "as a precaution". Replacement buses were put into service to ferry stranded passengers but metro services resumed later, it added.

