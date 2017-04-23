Construction of $810m Mirdif Hills project set for Q4 2018 completion

Dubai Investments Real Estate Company set to launch sales of second cluster of major Dubai development

By Staff writer
  • Sunday, 23 April 2017 9:34 AM

Dubai Investments Real Estate Company (DIRC), the real estate arm of Dubai Investments, has announced that it plans to launch sales of the second cluster of its Mirdif Hills project.

Nasayem Avenue, which is situated at the centre of the project masterplan, will be launched for sales soon, the company said in a statement.

Nasayem Avenue is surrounded by a gated community garden and a mix of residential buildings ranging from two and three bedroom apartments to three and four bedroom duplexes.

Being constructed in two phases across three clusters – Janayen, Nasayem and Al Multaqa Avenue, the construction of Mirdif Hills is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018.

DIRC said the excavation and shoring works for Janayen and Nasayem Avenue have been completed and foundation work is in progress while piling works for Al Multaqa Avenue have been completed.

The AED3 billion Mirdif Hills, the only freehold in Mirdif now, is a mixed-use residential, commercial and retail development spread across 3.9 million square feet and equipped with 1,054 apartments, a four-star hotel with 116 rooms and 128 serviced apartments and a hospital with approximately 230 beds.

Obaid Mohammed Al Salami, general manager of DIRC, said: “The demand for Mirdif Hills has been very encouraging – with end users showing a lot of interest in the project, particularly for the one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as duplexes.”

