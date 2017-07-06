Construction starts at $3.27bn Dubai waterfront project

Azizi Developments announces milestone for urban development inspired by French Riviera

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 6 July 2017 2:53 PM

UAE-based Azizi Developments on Thursday said that construction has begun on Azizi Riviera, an urban community in Dubai inspired by the vibrant French Riviera.

The AED12 billion ($3.27 billion) waterfront development that is situated on the banks of the Dubai Canal is being developed by KCC Engineering and Construction Ltd and Actco General Constructing Co, a statement said.

Situated in the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City Meydan One project, Azizi Riviera comprises 69 mid-rise residential buildings of 13,000 units of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and studio apartments, a mega integrated retail district and a four and a five-star hotel.

The ground breaking ceremony took place in the presence of Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, chairman and CEO of the Meydan Group, and Mirwais Azizi, chairman of Azizi Developments.

Al Tayer said: “Meydan is committed to enabling Dubai become a world class city by developing integrated communities in strategic locations across the city.

"Our strategic partnership with Azizi aims to deliver high-end living spaces such as Azizi Riviera to meet existing market demands. The real estate market in the UAE and Dubai in particular is seeing growing interest from international investors and we remain confident of the dynamism of the sector and its long term prospects.”

Azizi added: “The start of the construction of the Azizi Riviera project is a landmark milestone for Azizi Developments, marking our foray into creating urban living spaces which will revolutionise the meaning of community living in Dubai."

A key feature of the new development is a mega integrated retail district which will consist of high street bridge brands, leisure and entertainment options. The overall development will also offer access to long paved pedestrian paths and water transport, yachting facilities and a proposed marina.

Azizi Riviera represents the first in a series of urban neighborhood projects that Azizi Developments is planning to develop in the Meydan One mega-development, following the strategic partnership with Meydan Group announced earlier this year.

Phase 1 and 2 of the project is scheduled to be completed in December 2018.

Related:

Stories

UAE's Azizi says to build 505 more apartments in Dubai

UAE's Azizi prepares site for $460m Meydan One project

UAE's Azizi launches $163m residential project in Dubai

UAE's Azizi hires builder for new Dubai residential project

Galleries
First look at MBR City plans

First look at MBR City plans

Companies

Azizi Investments

Meydan

Also in Construction

Skatepark projects seeing more interest from Gulf developers

Kuwait mall construction site blaze 'under control'

Also in UAE

Confirmed: Dubai airport's free Wi-FI is world's fastest

Emirates expands free inflight Wi-Fi services

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Railways are huge priority for the GCC

Railways are huge priority for the GCC

Rail has the potential to dramatically affect Gulf economies...

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

5
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking