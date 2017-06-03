Construction starts on new Carrefour distribution hub in Dubai

|Home
Majid Al Futtaim says new centre will be able to store more than 400 million units to support retailer's stores
Majid Al Futtaim has held a ground-breaking ceremony at the site of its new regional Carrefour distribution centre at the National Industries Park in Dubai.
With a total storage capacity of over 400 million units to support Carrefour’s brick and mortar stores in addition to the omni-channel business of Carrefour, the company said in a statement.
It added that the multi-temperature storage at the new distribution centre is designed to meet the storage needs of the different food types and dry foods as well as warehousing for non-food goods.
Younis Al Mulla, senior vice president – Development and Government Affairs at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: "The facility is four times the size of Carrefour’s current largest distribution centre building in the region.
"The centre will also feature advanced warehousing, storage and logistics technologies. The distribution centre is expected to save over 50 percent energy per cubic metre in line with Majid Al Futtaim’s sustainability goals for energy efficiency.”
Younis Al Mulla, senior vice president - Development and Government Affairs at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, added: “Quality and choice are key areas on which we focus. Carrefour’s distribution centre in National Industries Park will be equipped with the finest technology, allowing us to meet the growing demand of our customers and process the orders quickly and efficiently.”
