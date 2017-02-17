Construction work starts on new $39m Oman shopping mall

My City Centre Sur is scheduled to be completed by 2018; to feature Carrefour and 50 other stores

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 17 February 2017 11:10 AM

Dubai-based mall developer Majid Al Futtaim Properties has announced that it has broken ground on its newest community mall, the OR15.2 million ($39.4 million) My City Centre Sur in Oman.

The announcement follows the appointment of Oman Shapoorji Company & Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast as the project's main contractor, it said in a statement.

Located in one of Oman’s growing coastal cities in the eastern province, My City Centre Sur is scheduled to be completed by 2018 and will offer 16,500 square metres of gross leasable area.

The shopping centre will feature a 6,800 sq m Carrefour Hypermarket as well as 50 stores including food and beverage outlets, it added.

“The appointment of the contractor and groundbreaking of My City Centre Sur means that we are several key steps closer to creating great moments for everyone, everyday, in that community.” said Ghaith Shocair, CEO Shopping Malls, Majid Al Futtaim Properties.

The company has previously announced plans to increase its total investment in the sultanate to OR705 million by 2020, which includes the development of Mall of Oman, City Centre Sohar, My City Centre Sur, the continued development at Al Mouj Muscat, and the expansion of its existing retail and entertainment businesses including Magic Planet, Carrefour and VOX Cinemas.

Majid Al Futtaim’s planned investments are anticipated to create more than 42,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Related:

Stories

Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim says 2016 revenue up 9% to $8.14bn

Interview: Majid Al Futtaim chief Alain Bejjani

Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim eyes banks for Mall of Oman financing

Oman launches phase 1 of $1.3bn mixed-use waterfront project

Galleries
REVEALED: 50 Richest Indians in the GCC 2016 - Retail

REVEALED: 50 Richest Indians in the GCC 2016 - Retail

Companies

Majid Al Futtaim Properties

Also in Construction

Abu Dhabi awards parking contract for new mega airport terminal

Qatar 2022 stadium installs first modular seating

Also in UAE

74% of MidEast economic crime committed by staff, says PwC

Average Dubai apartment rent falls to $31k in January

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

4
Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Gulf kingdom's biggest builder appears to have pulled back from...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking