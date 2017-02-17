Construction work starts on new $39m Oman shopping mall

Dubai-based mall developer Majid Al Futtaim Properties has announced that it has broken ground on its newest community mall, the OR15.2 million ($39.4 million) My City Centre Sur in Oman.

The announcement follows the appointment of Oman Shapoorji Company & Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast as the project's main contractor, it said in a statement.

Located in one of Oman’s growing coastal cities in the eastern province, My City Centre Sur is scheduled to be completed by 2018 and will offer 16,500 square metres of gross leasable area.

The shopping centre will feature a 6,800 sq m Carrefour Hypermarket as well as 50 stores including food and beverage outlets, it added.

“The appointment of the contractor and groundbreaking of My City Centre Sur means that we are several key steps closer to creating great moments for everyone, everyday, in that community.” said Ghaith Shocair, CEO Shopping Malls, Majid Al Futtaim Properties.

The company has previously announced plans to increase its total investment in the sultanate to OR705 million by 2020, which includes the development of Mall of Oman, City Centre Sohar, My City Centre Sur, the continued development at Al Mouj Muscat, and the expansion of its existing retail and entertainment businesses including Magic Planet, Carrefour and VOX Cinemas.

Majid Al Futtaim’s planned investments are anticipated to create more than 42,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.