Builder hired for Yas Bay arena, plaza project

Arena is scheduled for completion by end of 2019; is part of the AED12 billion Yas Bay development

Miral announced on Wednesday the appointment of BAM International as main contractor for the arena, plaza, and nearby retail and F&B spaces planned for the upcoming Yas Bay development.

The arena is scheduled for completion by end of 2019 and is part of the recently revealed AED12 billion Yas Bay development taking shape on the southern end of Yas Island.

Miral said that when complete, Yas Bay is set to become one of the "most iconic and vibrant waterfront destinations" in the region.

The fully-covered indoor arena with an adjustable configuration to accommodate events with capacities up to 18,000, will be a focal point of Yas Bay and the first multi-purpose venue in Abu Dhabi.

Miral also said in a statement that it has appointed FLASH Entertainment to oversee arena management.

Visitors will step out of the arena and onto an outdoor plaza with an amphitheatre for hosting further events, alongside market stalls and open-air activities.

“The appointment of BAM International as our contractor of choice for the arena marks an important milestone in the development progress of the Yas Bay project,” said BR Kiran, chief portfolio officer at Miral. “The arena will be a unique addition to the Island’s portfolio of attractions with the opportunity it brings to host world-class multi-purpose events and activities."

John Lickrish, CEO of FLASH Entertainment added: “We are very excited to have a new entertainment venue coming to Yas Island that will further showcase Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global destination, and we look forward to bringing our team’s extensive expertise to host world-class events for the UAE, the region, and attendees from around the world.”

Patrick McKinney, BAM area director said: “We are excited to work alongside Miral to help in bringing a superb new development with a unique design to Yas Island."

Yas Bay is one of three distinct areas under development by Miral on the southern end of Yas Island. Joining it is the Media Zone featuring the new campus of twofour54 – Abu Dhabi’s media zone authority - and the Residences at Yas Bay, an urban island community offering the complete Yas Island lifestyle.