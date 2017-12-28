Saudi Arabia awards $700m contract for new chemicals plant

South Korean firm Samsung Engineering wins deal for ethylene oxide-ethylene glycol plant
By Staff writer
Thu 28 Dec 2017 01:11 PM

A South Korean firm has been awarded a $700 million contract to build an ethylene oxide–ethylene glycol (EO/EG) plant in Saudi Arabia.

Samsung Engineering said in a statement that it has received a contract from Saudi Basic Industries Corporation's (SABIC) manufacturing affiliate, Jubail United Petrochemical Company (United).

The plant will produce 700,000 million tonnes per annum of mono-ethylene glycol. The project will be executed in Jubail Industrial City located in the east of Saudi Arabia, and construction is expected to be completed in 2020.

Samsung Engineering is the one of top EG plant builders globally, with previous delivering 16 plants in total. It has also delivered 27 projects in Saudi Arabia, including 22 to SABIC-related companies.

A Samsung Engineering spokesperson said: "We are eager to provide the finest plant for Saudi Arabia... we will provide the best services possible and looking forward to work with United with many further years to come.”

