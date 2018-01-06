UAE firm inks deal to develop Cairo mixed use project

Amlak Finance says Nasr City District project will include homes, shopping mall and hotel
The project will be developed in Nasr City District in Cairo. (Photo for illustrative purposes only)
By Staff writer
Sat 06 Jan 2018 10:35 AM

UAE-based real estate financier Amlak Finance has signed an agreement with Marseilia Group to develop an urban project in Nasr City District, Cairo.

The project is located on Al Nasr Street and will include residential units, a shopping mall, a hotel in addition to the areas dedicated to social activities.

It also aims to creat 10,000 job opportunities to the Egyptian youth over the next five years, a statement said.

The memorandum of understanding, which is under the sponsorship of National bank of Egypt (Dubai International Financial Centre), is between Amlak Finance’s Amlak Nasr City for Real Estate Investment unit, and Marseilia Egyptian Gulf for Real Estate Investment Company.

Yasser Ragab, chairman of Marseilia Group, said: “We are happy with our partnership with of Amlak Finance as it reflects Marseilia’s strategic vision of developing foreign investments. This affirms the company’s goals that are in line with the general vision of the Egyptian government for going ahead with a full economic reform and the development of the real estate sector."

Arif Alharmi, managing director and CEO of Amlak Finance, added: “The Egyptian real estate market is one of the promising markets in the region. The current economic reform plan promises further progress towards creating an adequate investment environment, suitable for launching mega projects.

"We look to deliver a project which is competitive with international standards. Through this project, we look forward to contributing towards the development of Nasr City, in addition to enhancing the value of our real estate investments, benefitting Amlak, its shareholders, financiers and partners.”

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Arabtec subsidary wins Dubai Opera District towers' contract

Arabtec subsidary wins Dubai Opera District towers' contract

07 Jan 2018
Construction
So what will happen to Dubai's real estate market in 2018?

So what will happen to Dubai's real estate market in 2018?

02 Jan 2018
News
Dubai real estate financier completes first project

Dubai real estate financier completes first project

02 Jan 2018
News
Dubai luxury residential tower set for Q2 2018 handover

Dubai luxury residential tower set for Q2 2018 handover

02 Jan 2018
Construction
Saudi builder says unit IPO set to conclude by end-2018

Saudi builder says unit IPO set to conclude by end-2018

04 Jan 2018
Companies
Nakheel awards $105m deal to build all-inclusive Dubai resort

Nakheel awards $105m deal to build all-inclusive Dubai resort

03 Jan 2018
Construction
Free bus service set to cover Dubai metro station closure

Free bus service set to cover Dubai metro station closure

03 Jan 2018
Transport
Zaha Hadid's Opus in Dubai to open on January 15

Zaha Hadid's Opus in Dubai to open on January 15

03 Jan 2018
Construction
Saudi construction giant plans IPO to sell 30% of subsidiary

Saudi construction giant plans IPO to sell 30% of subsidiary

02 Jan 2018
Companies
Unit of India's L&T bags major Saudi, UAE power deals

Unit of India's L&T bags major Saudi, UAE power deals

30 Dec 2017
Energy