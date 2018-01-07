Arabtec subsidary wins Dubai Opera District towers' contract

Emirates Falcon Electromechanical Co to provide MEP for two towers owned by Emaar Properties

Arabtec subsidiary the Emirates Falcon Electromechanical Co. has entered into a contact with TAV Tepe Afken for an AED 250 million ($68 million) project for the mechanical, electrical and plumbing of two towers owned by Emaar Properties.

The project consists of MEP works for two towers – A2 and A3 – as well as with a common basement in Opera District by Emaar Properties' Plot A.

The works covers 809 apartments over a built up area of 2.35 million square feet, with work slated to begin in January 2018 for a 34-month period.

“We are pleased that EFECO has been awarded the Opera District project,” said group CEO Hamish Tyrwhitt.

“We look forward to working on another project for Emaar Properties as we continue to build on our sold relationships in our core markets.”