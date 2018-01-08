Dutch builder says work has started on Yas Arena project

BAM International says work on 18,000-seat arena will be completed by November 2019
By Staff writer
Mon 08 Jan 2018 03:24 PM

Dutch construction firm, BAM International, said on Monday that work has started on Yas Arena, which will be a 18,000-seater venue on Yas Island.

The announcement follows the decision last month by UAE-based developer Miral Asset Management to appoint the company to deliver the construction of the arena.

Yas Arena will be used to host events in a temperature controlled environment and BAM said in a statement that it expects to complete the project by November 2019.

The arena is designed by HOK, with support from Pascall+Watson. HOK also designed the adjacent arena retail and dining destination along the boardwalk, forming a mixed-use anchor on the east end of Yas Bay.

Abu Dhabi events company Flash Entertainment will host gigs and sports events inside the Yas Arena and it has been designed in a way it can host a variety of events, from tennis tournaments to wrestling matches and more.

BAM International added that it has successfully delivered various projects on Yas Island, including the Crowne Plaza and Staybridge suites hotels, as well as the Welcome Pavilion which provides visitors with a luxury shopping, resting and leisure area before or after the visit to the island’s many attractions.

