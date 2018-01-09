Chinese giant hired to build new $136m Ajman mall

Construction of 100-store Mirkaaz is scheduled to be completed in late 2019
By Staff writer
Tue 09 Jan 2018 01:35 PM

Ajman Holding on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) Middle East to build Mirkaaz, a new shopping destination in the emirate.

The mall, which is expected to attract over one million visitors a year with more than 100 shops, will also feature international restaurants, a cinema, a family entertainment area, botanical gardens, a health and fitness centre, and a hypermarket.

Valued at AED500 million ($136 million), Mirkaaz will be the first mall in the UAE to feature a sprawling atrium roof to provide natural light within the mall, allowing growth for plants, and scenic day/night sky views to all visitors.

The construction of the mall being built over one million square feet of land will start this month and is scheduled to be completed in the last quarter of 2019.

Yahya Al Jasmi, managing director of Ajman Holding, said: “It is indeed a pleasure to have CSCEC on board to develop the mall. While this is a major milestone in the life-cycle of the mall, we are confident that CSCEC will deliver the highest standards of quality for shopping and leisure to all UAE residents and visitors."

CSCEC is the world's largest construction and real estate conglomerate and the biggest global contractor.

Yu Tao, president & CEO of CSCEC ME, said: “It is an honour to be appointed as the contractor on this prestigious project. At CSCEC we are committed to delivering best-in-class services, and we share the ambitious aspirations of Ajman Holding to revolutionise the retail prospects in the emirate.”

Mirkaaz is the latest development of Ajman Holding and will be located at the juncture of Sharjah and Ajman.

