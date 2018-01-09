New $1.9bn Dubai project to reflect historic Islamic eras

Knooz Al Sharq City will also feature museums honouring the late Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid

Plans have been unveiled to build a new AED7 billion ($1.91 billion) mixed-use community development in the heart of Dubai.

Araa Group Advocates and Legal Consultants and Loulouat Al Sharq for Investment and Real Estate Development have revealed details of the Knooz Al Sharq City, a project that will extend across 20 million square feet.

The master-planned mixed-use project will combine architectural styles from the Mamluk, Umayyad and prominent Islamic eras, a statement said.

It added that the Knooz Al Sharq City will comprise traditional houses, shops, museums showcasing Mamluk, Umayyad and other Islamic artefacts, as well as restaurants, traditional bathrooms, recreational facilities and venues for social events and performances.

It will also be home to a market for crafts and gifts, sports clubs, social and cultural forums, sparks, and a special area designated for public auctions where antiques, art masterpieces, artefacts and paintings will be auctioned.

The project will also include traditional hotels called caravansaries, three mosques, and museums to commemorate the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Surrounded by a giant wall, the city will have seven giant gates constituting its main entrances. Four gates are named after the late Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. The other gates are named after prominent Islamic cultures, such as the Mamluk and Umayyad Gates.

Abdullah Yousuf Al Nasser, chairman of Araa Group, said the giant project seeks to develop a "comprehensive and unconventional urban community", without giving details about when the project would be built.

The development, which will feature homes, commercial offices, service facilities and leisure attractions, was conceived by Mohammed Hesham Khair Al Zeen, partner and director of Louloulat Al Sharq company, the master developer of the project.

“When completed, the city will become a world-class cultural, artistic and tourist monument that is expected to draw a large number of tourists and visitors, especially foreigners,” he said.