DMCC free zone hires US designer for Uptown Dubai mega project

New York-based Rockwell Group is appointed as interior architect for project's first skyscraper

DMCC, Dubai's free zone for trade and enterprise, on Wednesday announced that it has hired a US firm to be interior architect for the first part of its Uptown Dubai mega project.

Rockwell Group, a New York based architecture and design firm, has been appointed for one of Uptown Dubai’s two super tall towers that will anchor the 10 million sq ft development.

The super tall tower, whose name is to be revealed later this year, will comprise luxury hotel rooms and suites, high-end restaurants, health spas, extensive conference facilities, grade A offices, and 237 branded residences.

DMCC began the construction of its Uptown Dubai District in September. The mixed-use destination with 7 towers atop 7 levels of podium, will include more than 10 million sq ft of grade A commercial and residential space, over 200 retail and F&B outlets, approximately 3,000 residences, a central entertainment plaza, and a number of luxury hotels.

Shortlisted among six bidders, Rockwell Group’s Uptown Dubai project includes the design of the super tall tower’s first premium 5-star hotel and branded residences, set for sale in early 2018.

David Rockwell, founder and president, Rockwell Group said: “We are excited and honoured to be a part of the creation of the new Uptown Dubai district. We look forward to working closely with DMCC to create a modern, luxurious and innovative hotel and residences that celebrate the vision of Uptown Dubai.”

Uptown Dubai, formerly known as the Burj2020 District, will be anchored by two super tall towers designed by internationally renowned architects Adrian Smith & Gordon Gill from Chicago.

The district’s main podium, 28 metres above ground, features a two-level central plaza that will be larger than New York Times Square, circled by world class outlets, connected to a retail mall below, all with direct access to the iconic towers.

Over the next decade, the landmark development will create over 10,000 new jobs in Dubai, according to DMCC.