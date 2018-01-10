Finnish firm gets lift from Dubai hotel elevator deal

Kone Corporation to supply 23 elevators and escalators for WOW Hotel and Hotel Apartments in Business Bay

Kone Corporation has won the order to supply 23 elevators and escalators for the WOW Hotel and Hotel Apartments development in Dubai.

Situated in Dubai’s Business Bay, the tower consists of 76 floors and reaches the height of 323 metres.

Kone said in a statement that it will be equipping the development with 16 elevators and seven elevators.

The Finnish company also said it will deliver two loading bay area elevators and three disabled access platform elevators.

“The supply of hotel rooms and hotel apartments in Dubai is expected to reach 134,000 by the end of 2018. We’re excited to be part of the city’s growing hospitality sector and look forward to providing premium travel experience with our equipment to the people visiting and working at the development,” said Pierre Liautaud, executive vice president for Kone South Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The development is designed by Aedas Architects, developed by WOW investment and it is expected to be completed in 2020.