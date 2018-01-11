Developer to finish Dubai International City building after acquisition

Lootah Real Estate Development says to start handover of 100 apartments by end-March
Saleh Abdullah Lootah, executive director of Lootah Real Estate Development.
By Staff writer
Thu 11 Jan 2018 01:19 PM

Lootah Real Estate Development has announced the acquisition of a new residential property in Dubai's International City phase 3 development.

The company said in a statement that the acquisition comes in support of the company’s 2020 strategy which focuses on growing the existing assets portfolio and expanding its market share in the region.

It did not give a value for the acquisition which sees Lootah take on the remaining 40 percent of construction work.

The developer said it plans to hand over the building for leasing by the end of March.

The Lootah Residence II building will feature 100 apartments comprising 38 studios, 48 one bedroom apartments and 14 two-bedroom apartments, in addition to a gymnasium and covered parking spaces.

Saleh Abdullah Lootah, executive director of Lootah Real Estate Development said: “We have a very positive outlook on the future of the real estate market in the UAE, and we believe that the Dubai property market will only grow and mature in the years leading up to 2020. The demand on new projects and the size of investments entering the country are on the rise.

“International City is a flourishing residential district, and we’re looking forward to contributing to this community through innovation and creating a residential property that reflects our culture of excellence and unswerving commitment to provide the very highest standards of living,” he added.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

UAE's Union Cement sold to Indian firm for $305m

UAE's Union Cement sold to Indian firm for $305m

14 Jan 2018
Construction
Lindsay Lohan plans to design island in Dubai

Lindsay Lohan plans to design island in Dubai

14 Jan 2018
Arts
Saudi builder denies gov't takeover after chairman detained

Saudi builder denies gov't takeover after chairman detained

13 Jan 2018
Construction
Dubai developer says first to launch international alliances unit

Dubai developer says first to launch international alliances unit

08 Jan 2018
Construction
GCC power construction deals set to exceed $23bn in 2018

GCC power construction deals set to exceed $23bn in 2018

09 Jan 2018
Energy
New Dubai residential tower slated for early 2019 launch

New Dubai residential tower slated for early 2019 launch

08 Jan 2018
Construction
Dubai's new $270m library must open on schedule - official

Dubai's new $270m library must open on schedule - official

11 Jan 2018
Construction
Finnish firm gets lift from Dubai hotel elevator deal

Finnish firm gets lift from Dubai hotel elevator deal

10 Jan 2018
Construction
DMCC free zone hires US designer for Uptown Dubai mega project

DMCC free zone hires US designer for Uptown Dubai mega project

10 Jan 2018
Construction
Dubai's Union Properties buys stake in Egyptian developer

Dubai's Union Properties buys stake in Egyptian developer

10 Jan 2018
News