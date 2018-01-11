Dubai's new $270m library must open on schedule - official

Dubai Municipality chief directs contractors to complete cultural project to mid-2018 schedule during site visit
During a visit to the library construction site, Hussain Nasser Lootah, director general of Dubai Municipality, reviewed progress.
By Staff writer
Thu 11 Jan 2018 01:44 PM

Contractors working on the AED1 billion ($270 million) Mohammed bin Rashid Library project have been urged to ensure it opens on schedule by the middle of 2018.

The library, launched by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in February 2016, will feature more than 1.5 million volumes, 1 million audio books and 2 million e-books, making it the world’s largest electronic collection and the biggest library in the Arab world.

Spread over one million sq ft, the facility will include specialised libraries, and will be able to accommodate 42 million visitors annually and will host over 100 annual cultural events.

During a visit to the construction site, Hussain Nasser Lootah, director general of Dubai Municipality, reviewed progress.

He stressed the importance of the project, and directed the project team of consultants, contractors and engineers to complete the project within the specified time and schedule.

Designed in the shape of an open book on a lectern, the seven-storey building will also host a permanent art gallery, and a home for specialised institutions that support development of the Arabic language content.

The library includes a centre for conservation and restoration of books, manuscripts and documents, a special library for the Al Maktoum collection and a civilisation museum.

The project also has specialised libraries, including Arabic Library, Public Library and Children's Library, International Library, Media Library, Periodicals Library, Audiovisual and Publications Library.

Lootah said the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is poised to become a forum for the mingling of cultures through the cultural services, which will be provided by the library such as live shows of documentaries and lectures from all over the world.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

UAE's Union Cement sold to Indian firm for $305m

UAE's Union Cement sold to Indian firm for $305m

14 Jan 2018
Construction
Lindsay Lohan plans to design island in Dubai

Lindsay Lohan plans to design island in Dubai

14 Jan 2018
Arts
Saudi builder denies gov't takeover after chairman detained

Saudi builder denies gov't takeover after chairman detained

13 Jan 2018
Construction
Dubai developer says first to launch international alliances unit

Dubai developer says first to launch international alliances unit

08 Jan 2018
Construction
GCC power construction deals set to exceed $23bn in 2018

GCC power construction deals set to exceed $23bn in 2018

09 Jan 2018
Energy
New Dubai residential tower slated for early 2019 launch

New Dubai residential tower slated for early 2019 launch

08 Jan 2018
Construction
Developer to finish Dubai International City building after acquisition

Developer to finish Dubai International City building after acquisition

11 Jan 2018
Construction
Finnish firm gets lift from Dubai hotel elevator deal

Finnish firm gets lift from Dubai hotel elevator deal

10 Jan 2018
Construction
DMCC free zone hires US designer for Uptown Dubai mega project

DMCC free zone hires US designer for Uptown Dubai mega project

10 Jan 2018
Construction
Dubai's Union Properties buys stake in Egyptian developer

Dubai's Union Properties buys stake in Egyptian developer

10 Jan 2018
News