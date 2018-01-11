Dubai's new $270m library must open on schedule - official

During a visit to the library construction site, Hussain Nasser Lootah, director general of Dubai Municipality, reviewed progress.

Contractors working on the AED1 billion ($270 million) Mohammed bin Rashid Library project have been urged to ensure it opens on schedule by the middle of 2018.

The library, launched by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in February 2016, will feature more than 1.5 million volumes, 1 million audio books and 2 million e-books, making it the world’s largest electronic collection and the biggest library in the Arab world.

Spread over one million sq ft, the facility will include specialised libraries, and will be able to accommodate 42 million visitors annually and will host over 100 annual cultural events.

He stressed the importance of the project, and directed the project team of consultants, contractors and engineers to complete the project within the specified time and schedule.

Designed in the shape of an open book on a lectern, the seven-storey building will also host a permanent art gallery, and a home for specialised institutions that support development of the Arabic language content.

The library includes a centre for conservation and restoration of books, manuscripts and documents, a special library for the Al Maktoum collection and a civilisation museum.

The project also has specialised libraries, including Arabic Library, Public Library and Children's Library, International Library, Media Library, Periodicals Library, Audiovisual and Publications Library.

Lootah said the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is poised to become a forum for the mingling of cultures through the cultural services, which will be provided by the library such as live shows of documentaries and lectures from all over the world.