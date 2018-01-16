Developer hires piling firm to start Dubai tower construction

Boutique property developer Gemini has announced the start of construction work on its Symphony project in the Business Bay district of Dubai.

The company said it has hired National Piling as piling and shoring contractor for the 29-storey residential development.

The 120-day contract includes foundation, dewatering, piling and shoring activities, it added.

The building is slated for completion in May 2020 – five months before the Expo 2020 begins on October 20, 2020.

The tower has a built-up area of 708,000 square-feet with 455 residential apartments, two basements and three podium levels for parking.

The ground floor of the tower will host seven retail outlets whole a gym, yoga lawn, swimming pool, rooftop barbecue, jogging track and children's play area will also be included.

Sudhakar R Rao, managing director of Gemini Property Developers, said: “The awarding of the piling and shoring contract comes within weeks after getting the necessary permissions from relevant government authorities and reflect our determination to carry out the construction works well before the commercial launch of the project.

“It also begins at a time when we are getting ready to deliver our first project – Splendor at MBR City– which creates a benchmark for quality property.”

Cheriyan P Alex, chief executive of National Piling, added: “We are pleased to support Gemini Property Developers with its new project, Symphony - Business Bay. Our team is already on ground following the ground-breaking ceremony in December and hope to deliver the project within the construction time frame.”