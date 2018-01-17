Jeddah Tower developers award $165m infrastructure contract

A SR620 million ($165.3 million) contract has been signed to start work on the infrastructure related to the Jeddah Tower and Jeddah Economic City project in the Saudi city.

Jeddah Tower will cover an area of 5.3 million square metres and include 439 apartments, 200 hotel rooms, 59 elevators and 2,205 parking spaces.

It is set to break new world records for tallest building, highest occupied floor, highest architectural top, highest tip and highest sky terrace.

Talal Almaiman, CEO of Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) and board member of the Jeddah Economic Company, the developer of the tower, signed the agreement on behalf of the JEC.

The work is to be completed within 12 months by the Al-Fouzan Trading & General Construction Company, a statement said.

Almaiman said: “This contract is one of the largest private infrastructure contracts in Saudi Arabia and the signing of the infrastructure contract will open the doors to investment opportunities for all."

Mounib Hammoud, CEO of JEC, added: “The implementation of the advanced infrastructure is considered an essential step in positioning this mega development as a world class project.

In November, US-based Guardian Glass was hired to supply the equivalent of more than 55 football fields of glass for the Jeddah Tower project.