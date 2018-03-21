UAE's Azizi awards $259m contract to build Riviera project

UAE-based Azizi Developments said on Wednesday it has awarded a contract worth AED952 million ($259.1 million) for the construction of phase 3 of Azizi Riviera.

Prestige Constructions has been appointed to build 13 mid–rise buildings with mixed heights of eight or ten floors, which face the Dubai Canal and the boulevard, with construction set to start on April 1 and completed in the third quarter of 2019.

Mirwais Azizi, chairman of Azizi Group said: “Azizi Developments is committed to its ongoing mission to deliver premier residential real estate in Dubai at a faster pace, and Azizi Riviera is a testament to this.

"The real estate sector in Dubai remains vibrant and we are driven to contribute to its success by supplying high quality real estate projects that meet consumer tastes.”

Inspired by the French Riviera, Azizi Riviera is collectively made up of 69 mid-rise residential buildings comprising studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, a mega integrated retail district and a four and a five-star hotel.

Azizi is also developing Azizi Victoria, which is spread over a construction area of 33 million square feet in Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City–District 7.

It comprises 105 mid and high-rise residential buildings of 30,000 units of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, a retail district and two hotels.

While Azizi Riviera draws inspiration from the French Riviera, Azizi Victoria has themes and elements influenced by contemporary British culture and way of living.