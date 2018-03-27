Nakheel seeks firm to start work on iconic PALM360 project

Master developer Nakheel is calling for ground preparation proposals for PALM360, the two-tower luxury hotel and residential project planned on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

The works will pave the way for the construction of Palm Jumeirah’s tallest structure – a 260 metre landmark development comprising Raffles The Palm Dubai Hotel and Raffles Residences PALM360.

The project will also boast the world’s largest sky pool, connecting the two towers 170 metres above ground, as well as a host of dining, leisure and wellbeing facilities.

A tender for the construction of PALM360 will be released later this year. The project is due for completion in 2021, Nakheel said in a statement.

Located on Palm Jumeirah’s western crescent in 500,000 square feet of landscaped grounds, PALM360 will offer 125 opulent Raffles hotel rooms, 331 Raffles-branded residences, including 16 ultra-plush penthouses spanning up to 12,000 sq ft. Each penthouse has its own infinity pool, gym, home theatre and 360 degree views of Dubai.