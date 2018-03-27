Nakheel seeks firm to start work on iconic PALM360 project

Mixed-use project will include construction of Palm Jumeirah's tallest structure
By Staff writer
Tue 27 Mar 2018 02:01 PM

Master developer Nakheel is calling for ground preparation proposals for PALM360, the two-tower luxury hotel and residential project planned on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

The works will pave the way for the construction of Palm Jumeirah’s tallest structure – a 260 metre landmark development comprising Raffles The Palm Dubai Hotel and Raffles Residences PALM360.

The project will also boast the world’s largest sky pool, connecting the two towers 170 metres above ground, as well as a host of dining, leisure and wellbeing facilities.

A tender for the construction of PALM360 will be released later this year. The project is due for completion in 2021, Nakheel said in a statement.

Located on Palm Jumeirah’s western crescent in 500,000 square feet of landscaped grounds, PALM360 will offer 125 opulent Raffles hotel rooms, 331 Raffles-branded residences, including 16 ultra-plush penthouses spanning up to 12,000 sq ft. Each penthouse has its own infinity pool, gym, home theatre and 360 degree views of Dubai.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Dubai contractor Drake eyes $122m sukuk to enhance ops

Dubai contractor Drake eyes $122m sukuk to enhance ops

28 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance
UAE's Azizi inks deal for new Dubai HQ

UAE's Azizi inks deal for new Dubai HQ

27 Mar 2018
Construction
Abu Dhabi crown prince hails completion of first nuclear power plant

Abu Dhabi crown prince hails completion of first nuclear power plant

26 Mar 2018
Energy
ADNOC awards $3.5bn deals to boost oil refinery output

ADNOC awards $3.5bn deals to boost oil refinery output

26 Mar 2018
Energy
Retail giant breaks ground on 'green' Masdar shopping mall

Retail giant breaks ground on 'green' Masdar shopping mall

26 Mar 2018
Retail
Builder of Kuwait's $4.6bn airport revives IPO

Builder of Kuwait's $4.6bn airport revives IPO

25 Mar 2018
IPO
Aldar launches new $120m Reem Island project

Aldar launches new $120m Reem Island project

24 Mar 2018
News
Work starts on Show Village at Abu Dhabi's biggest residential project

Work starts on Show Village at Abu Dhabi's biggest residential project

13 Mar 2018
Construction
Bahrain's Seef set to launch new mixed-use waterfront project

Bahrain's Seef set to launch new mixed-use waterfront project

13 Mar 2018
Construction
Dubai developer says JLT project on track for 2019 completion

Dubai developer says JLT project on track for 2019 completion

12 Mar 2018
Construction