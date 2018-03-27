UAE's Azizi inks deal for new Dubai HQ

Green Modelling Contracting is hired to build HQ in Meydan Avenue as developer's projects portfolio expands
By Staff writer
Tue 27 Mar 2018 02:51 PM

Azizi Developments, a real estate developer operating in the UAE, has awarded a contract worth AED175 million to work on its new headquarters in Meydan Avenue in Dubai.

Green Modelling Contracting has been appointed to construct the new headquarters which is needed as the developer grows its portfolio of projects in Meydan, Al Furjan, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Healthcare City, Jebel Ali and other locations across the city.

The 520,000 sq ft Azizi HQ building will be able to accommodate more than 2,000 employees and will be fitted with a rooftop health club and a multi-purpose ballroom.

The exterior will appear as a wave-shaped crystallised fabric wrapped across the building, giving the impression of a flag being delicately blown in the wind, a statement said.

Mirwais Azizi, chairman of Azizi Developments, said: “The new Azizi headquarters located in Meydan Avenue is a further show of our commitment to Meydan and our organizational ability to continue our sustained growth in Dubai.

"As our project portfolio continues to expand, it is imperative that we upscale, invest in creating high-end workspaces for our employees, and contribute to the enduring legacy of the UAE as a regional real estate powerhouse with our flagship headquarters and state-of-the-art facilities.”

The HQ building will also include a visitor centre located on the ground floor with exhibits of all Azizi projects including virtual reality rooms, where visitors can experience available properties through the latest advances in VR.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Dubai contractor Drake eyes $122m sukuk to enhance ops

Dubai contractor Drake eyes $122m sukuk to enhance ops

28 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance
Nakheel seeks firm to start work on iconic PALM360 project

Nakheel seeks firm to start work on iconic PALM360 project

27 Mar 2018
Construction
Abu Dhabi crown prince hails completion of first nuclear power plant

Abu Dhabi crown prince hails completion of first nuclear power plant

26 Mar 2018
Energy
ADNOC awards $3.5bn deals to boost oil refinery output

ADNOC awards $3.5bn deals to boost oil refinery output

26 Mar 2018
Energy
Retail giant breaks ground on 'green' Masdar shopping mall

Retail giant breaks ground on 'green' Masdar shopping mall

26 Mar 2018
Retail
Builder of Kuwait's $4.6bn airport revives IPO

Builder of Kuwait's $4.6bn airport revives IPO

25 Mar 2018
IPO
Aldar launches new $120m Reem Island project

Aldar launches new $120m Reem Island project

24 Mar 2018
News
Work starts on Show Village at Abu Dhabi's biggest residential project

Work starts on Show Village at Abu Dhabi's biggest residential project

13 Mar 2018
Construction
Bahrain's Seef set to launch new mixed-use waterfront project

Bahrain's Seef set to launch new mixed-use waterfront project

13 Mar 2018
Construction
Dubai developer says JLT project on track for 2019 completion

Dubai developer says JLT project on track for 2019 completion

12 Mar 2018
Construction