UAE's Azizi inks deal for new Dubai HQ

Azizi Developments, a real estate developer operating in the UAE, has awarded a contract worth AED175 million to work on its new headquarters in Meydan Avenue in Dubai.

Green Modelling Contracting has been appointed to construct the new headquarters which is needed as the developer grows its portfolio of projects in Meydan, Al Furjan, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Healthcare City, Jebel Ali and other locations across the city.

The 520,000 sq ft Azizi HQ building will be able to accommodate more than 2,000 employees and will be fitted with a rooftop health club and a multi-purpose ballroom.

The exterior will appear as a wave-shaped crystallised fabric wrapped across the building, giving the impression of a flag being delicately blown in the wind, a statement said.

Mirwais Azizi, chairman of Azizi Developments, said: “The new Azizi headquarters located in Meydan Avenue is a further show of our commitment to Meydan and our organizational ability to continue our sustained growth in Dubai.

"As our project portfolio continues to expand, it is imperative that we upscale, invest in creating high-end workspaces for our employees, and contribute to the enduring legacy of the UAE as a regional real estate powerhouse with our flagship headquarters and state-of-the-art facilities.”

The HQ building will also include a visitor centre located on the ground floor with exhibits of all Azizi projects including virtual reality rooms, where visitors can experience available properties through the latest advances in VR.