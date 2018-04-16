UAE's Majid Al Futtaim set to launch Dubai mixed-use community

Tilal Al Ghaf will feature walkable neighbourhoods blended with retail, dining, leisure and cultural precincts

UAE-based retail giant Majid Al Futtaim is set to launch Tilal Al Ghaf, its new flagship community in Dubai.

The company said Tilal Al Ghaf is a mixed-use lifestyle destination that is "set to elevate community living standards in the MENA region".

It will feature a selection of freehold residences, ranging from apartments, townhouses and bungalows, through to substantial luxury villas, intersecting with natural landscapes, it said in a statement.

Walkable neighbourhoods of high-quality homes will be blended with retail, dining, leisure and cultural precincts, offering places to live, work and play, Majid Al Futtaim said.

Extensive plantings of indigenous Ghaf trees will provide a sense of connection to the natural heritage of the UAE, the company added in the statement.

Laid out across three million square metres, the community is a phased project that will feature over 6,500 mid to upper-luxury homes upon completion in 2027.

Landscaping will include around 400,000 square metres of open space, including the swimmable Lagoon Al Ghaf spanning over 70,000 square metres, and 48,000 square metre water canal.

Tilal Al Ghaf is the fourth community from Majid Al Futtaim, joining Al Zahia in Sharjah, Al Mouj Muscat in Oman, and Waterfront City in Lebanon.

The official media launch of Tilal Al Ghaf will be on Thursday.