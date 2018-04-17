Aldar sells mega project plots for school, hypermarket, clinic

Developer says contracts show its commitment to community services in Alghadeer project
Alghadeer_Masterplan
By Staff writer
Tue 17 Apr 2018 03:58 PM

Aldar Properties has announced it has sold two plots of land in mega project Alghadeer for community services.

The contracts will see British curriculum Alghadeer International School and retail outlets including LuLu supermarket and a community clinic open in the community close to the Abu Dhabi-Dubai border in 2021. 

Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO, Aldar said: “The addition of Alghadeer International School, retail outlets, LuLu supermarket and clinic will increase the range of convenience-driven amenities and facilities for existing and future residents at Alghadeer, creating more complete neighbourhoods.

"Developing this community shows the momentum in the Alghadeer development and is in line with our strategy to deliver desirable destinations and provide residents with a truly enriched community living experience focused on comfort, accessibility and convenience.”

Alghadeer’s new masterplan comprises of 14,408 home including villas, townhouses, and maisonettes which will be complemented by office space, retail space, hospitality, education and community amenities.

The new Alghadeer masterplan incorporates Aldar’s existing community of the same name which boasts over 2,000 homes and is a thriving destination for many families.

The retail amenities will be spread over more than 30,000 square metres and will include a range of outlets as well as a community clinic. The LuLu supermarket, retail outlets and clinic will be operational in 2021.

Alghadeer International School, which is set to offer places for 1,500 students, is to be operational from September 2020.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Binladin Group receives $2.9bn government loan - report

Binladin Group receives $2.9bn government loan - report

18 Apr 2018
Construction
Revealed: Sharjah's East Village to target younger generation

Revealed: Sharjah's East Village to target younger generation

16 Apr 2018
Construction
UAE's Majid Al Futtaim set to launch Dubai mixed-use community

UAE's Majid Al Futtaim set to launch Dubai mixed-use community

16 Apr 2018
Construction
Aldar to launch $2.7bn mega project near Dubai-Abu Dhabi border

Aldar to launch $2.7bn mega project near Dubai-Abu Dhabi border

16 Apr 2018
Construction
Oman's largest cement maker plots Central Asia expansion

Oman's largest cement maker plots Central Asia expansion

15 Apr 2018
Construction
Dubai aims to cash in on esports with X-Stadium project

Dubai aims to cash in on esports with X-Stadium project

14 Apr 2018
Media
Dubai's Deyaar reports 25% jump in Q1 net profit

Dubai's Deyaar reports 25% jump in Q1 net profit

14 Apr 2018
Construction
New Mandarin Oriental hotel in Dubai set for Q4 completion

New Mandarin Oriental hotel in Dubai set for Q4 completion

02 Apr 2018
Construction
Retailer plans to build bigger factory in Sharjah by 2020

Retailer plans to build bigger factory in Sharjah by 2020

02 Apr 2018
Retail
Infrastructure work completed at giant Sharjah real estate project

Infrastructure work completed at giant Sharjah real estate project

27 Mar 2018
Construction