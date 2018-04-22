Arabtec unit awarded major Dubai Municipality contract

Arabtec Engineering services will construct sewerage and storm water networks to service part of Jebel Ali Industrial Area

Infrastructure developer Arabtec has been awarded a $118 million (AED433m) contract to develop sewerage and storm water networks to service part of the Jebel Ali Industrial Area.

The project will see it construct 65 km of sewer and 91 km of storm water networks which will require 17 km of micro-tunneling works in community 599 in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area.

"We are pleased to have been awarded the DS188 sewerage and drainage project, which continues our long-standing relationship with Dubai Municipality. This project aligns with our strategic priority to pursue opportunities in the infrastructure sector providing sustainable growth for the group,” said group CEO Hamish Tyrwhitt.

Over the past nine years, Arabtec Engineering Services has previously completed and delivered 12 projects valued at over $248 million (AED909m) for Dubai Municipality.

The parent firm, Arabtec Holding, has also played a part in the completion of other iconic UAE buildings such as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and Emirates Palace Hotel and Louvre in Abu Dhabi.