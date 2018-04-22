Arabtec unit awarded major Dubai Municipality contract

Arabtec Engineering services will construct sewerage and storm water networks to service part of Jebel Ali Industrial Area
By Shayan Shakeel
Sun 22 Apr 2018 09:54 AM

Infrastructure developer Arabtec has been awarded a $118 million (AED433m) contract to develop sewerage and storm water networks to service part of the Jebel Ali Industrial Area.

The project will see it construct 65 km of sewer and 91 km of storm water networks which will require 17 km of micro-tunneling works in community 599 in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area.

"We are pleased to have been awarded the DS188 sewerage and drainage project, which continues our long-standing relationship with Dubai Municipality. This project aligns with our strategic priority to pursue opportunities in the infrastructure sector providing sustainable growth for the group,” said group CEO Hamish Tyrwhitt.

Over the past nine years, Arabtec Engineering Services has previously completed and delivered 12 projects valued at over $248 million (AED909m) for Dubai Municipality.

The parent firm, Arabtec Holding, has also played a part in the completion of other iconic UAE buildings such as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and Emirates Palace Hotel and Louvre in Abu Dhabi.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Abu Dhabi fund agrees $30m loan to support Mali housing programme

Abu Dhabi fund agrees $30m loan to support Mali housing programme

09 Apr 2018
Banking & Finance
Saudi mega project starts handover of Talah Gardens homes

Saudi mega project starts handover of Talah Gardens homes

02 Apr 2018
Construction
Dubai's Damac plans to grow pipeline of hotel rooms

Dubai's Damac plans to grow pipeline of hotel rooms

17 Apr 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Dubai's Deyaar starts handover of Mont Rose project

Dubai's Deyaar starts handover of Mont Rose project

03 Apr 2018
News
New $3.8bn Dubai community to add 6,500 homes

New $3.8bn Dubai community to add 6,500 homes

19 Apr 2018
Construction
Deals signed for $155m Oman water project

Deals signed for $155m Oman water project

18 Apr 2018
Construction
HyperloopTT, Aldar ink deal to start building Abu Dhabi system

HyperloopTT, Aldar ink deal to start building Abu Dhabi system

18 Apr 2018
Transport
Nakheel in talks on more retail projects outside Dubai

Nakheel in talks on more retail projects outside Dubai

18 Apr 2018
Construction
Binladin Group receives $2.9bn government loan - report

Binladin Group receives $2.9bn government loan - report

18 Apr 2018
Construction
Aldar sells mega project plots for school, hypermarket, clinic

Aldar sells mega project plots for school, hypermarket, clinic

17 Apr 2018
Construction