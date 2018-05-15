Nakheel says $217m The Pointe set to open by end-2018

Palm Jumeirah project will feature over 100 dining and retail outlets plus a 1.5km promenade

The Pointe, Nakheel’s AED800 million ($217 million) 1.4 million sq ft waterfront dining and entertainment destination on Palm Jumeirah, is set to open by the end of 2018, the developer said on Tuesday.

Managed by Nakheel Malls, the retail arm of Nakheel, The Pointe will feature over 100 dining and retail outlets.

Its centrepiece will be a fountain with water shows that can be viewed from The Pointe’s wide range of waterfront dining spots, Nakheel said in a statement.

Located 5km out to sea at the tip of the island, across the bay from Atlantis The Palm, The Pointe is also home to a 1.5km promenade, it said.

There is also a cinema, children’s play area, supermarket, gyms, beauty salons and unique gifting concepts, as well as a car park for 1,600 vehicles.

Ali Rashid Lootah, chairman of Nakheel, said: “We are moving ever closer to opening one of the most eagerly-awaited destinations in Dubai. The Pointe is an iconic, must-see attraction offering remarkable lifestyle experiences for residents and tourists.

"Inspired by the heritage and culture of the Emirates, it will be a stunning, vibrant and unique addition to Dubai’s dining, retail and entertainment scene.”