Crane collapses at Grand Mosque in Makkah

A crane being operated as part of construction work at the Grand Mosque in Makkah collapsed on Sunday due to a weight overload.

The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque said inicident, which occured at 2.30pm on Sunday, involved a mobile winch that was working in an isolated zone in the premises of the holy grand mosque in Makkah, which happened to slip due to overload.

The driver of the crane was the only one to sustain any sort of injuries, which were described as being "slight".

The crane was operating in the vicinity of gate 160 of the Saudi third expansion project, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

In 2015, at least 109 people were killed when the crane crashed into a courtyard of Makkah's Grand Mosque during high winds, just days before Hajj.