UAE's Azizi says on track to complete Al Furjan tower soon

Finishing works currently in progress at Azizi Shaista which will add more than 280 units to Dubai district
By Sam Bridge
Mon 21 May 2018 02:31 PM

UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that its upcoming residential project in Al Furjan, Azizi Shaista, is on track towards completion.

The structure of the building is complete, with installation and finishing works currently in progress, the developer said in a statement.

It added that Azizi Shaista will have 12 floors residential floors and will offer a total of 284 units, comprising 137 studios, 124 one-bedroom apartments and 23 two-bedroom apartments, in addition to a retail space of 7,100 sq ft.

Azizi Shaista will also feature parking facilities, a swimming pool and a gymnasium.

Mirwais Azizi, chairman of Azizi Group, said: “Al Furjan has developed into a vibrant community with excellent infrastructure along with a strategic location. Its proximity to the Expo 2020 site along with easy access to the Al Maktoum International Airport makes it a prized investment for buyers and investors, and we expect it will bring strong rental returns.”

