UAE-based HLG Contracting announces new name and brand

HLG Contracting becomes BIC Contracting, the company's second name change is less than two years

UAE-based HLG Contracting has announced the launch of a new name and brand for its operations as it enters a new era in the building and infrastructure construction sector across the Middle East region.



The company’s new name is BIC Contracting (BICC). The change is effective immediately, it said in a statement.

BIC Contracting CEO and managing director, Moustafa Fahour, said: “This new name signifies our company’s core strength and focus on being the building and infrastructure contracting company of choice; combining international expertise and local experience.

“Refreshing our focus reflects our commitment to delivering strong outcomes for our clients and safe working environments for our people, as we look for opportunities that leverage our extensive track record and strong commitment to the region.”

In November 2016, the company changed its name from Al Habtoor Leighton to HLG Contracting.