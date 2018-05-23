UAE-based HLG Contracting announces new name and brand

HLG Contracting becomes BIC Contracting, the company's second name change is less than two years
By Sam Bridge
Wed 23 May 2018 02:36 PM

UAE-based HLG Contracting has announced the launch of a new name and brand for its operations as it enters a new era in the building and infrastructure construction sector across the Middle East region.

The company’s new name is BIC Contracting (BICC). The change is effective immediately, it said in a statement.

BIC Contracting CEO and managing director, Moustafa Fahour, said: “This new name signifies our company’s core strength and focus on being the building and infrastructure contracting company of choice; combining international expertise and local experience.

“Refreshing our focus reflects our commitment to delivering strong outcomes for our clients and safe working environments for our people, as we look for opportunities that leverage our extensive track record and strong commitment to the region.”

In November 2016, the company changed its name from Al Habtoor Leighton to HLG Contracting.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Contractor hired for $107m Shindagha Bridge project in Dubai

Contractor hired for $107m Shindagha Bridge project in Dubai

24 May 2018
Construction
Watch: drone footage shows progress on Expo 2020 Dubai site

Watch: drone footage shows progress on Expo 2020 Dubai site

23 May 2018
Construction
Sharjah Healthcare City project set to double in size

Sharjah Healthcare City project set to double in size

22 May 2018
Healthcare
Dubai's Arabtec wins $42m deal for Cairo project

Dubai's Arabtec wins $42m deal for Cairo project

22 May 2018
Construction
Oman construction sector the fastest growing in the Middle East

Oman construction sector the fastest growing in the Middle East

22 May 2018
Construction
New long-term visa to boost UAE property market 'in big way'

New long-term visa to boost UAE property market 'in big way'

21 May 2018
Construction
UAE's Azizi says on track to complete Al Furjan tower soon

UAE's Azizi says on track to complete Al Furjan tower soon

21 May 2018
Construction
Crane collapses at Grand Mosque in Makkah

Crane collapses at Grand Mosque in Makkah

21 May 2018
Construction
FTA outlines requirements for VAT refunds on new homes

FTA outlines requirements for VAT refunds on new homes

20 May 2018
Construction
Flagship Dubai project 1/JBR set for end-2019 handover

Flagship Dubai project 1/JBR set for end-2019 handover

09 May 2018
Construction