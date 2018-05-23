Watch: drone footage shows progress on Expo 2020 Dubai site

Construction is well advanced on the three Theme Districts that form the core of the Expo 2020 Dubai site, says organisers

Construction is well advanced on the three Theme Districts that form the core of the Expo 2020 Dubai site, organisers said in an update on Wednesday.

Foundations are complete and buildings continue to rise from the ground. To date, more than 16 million work hours have been completed on the Expo 2020 site, with 6,100 cubic metres of concrete being laid per week, and 85km of pipe already laid for site infrastructure works, a statement said.

Video of 180522 Drone MAY 2018 WEB

It added that all major design elements are complete – the last being the iconic Al Wasl Plaza, a 150-metre wide, 67.5-metre tall domed space that will be enjoyed by millions of visitors.

The three theme districts, being developed by Al Futtaim Carillion, also are progressing well, with external cladding work on the three theme pavilions completed by the end of this year.

With under 900 days to go to Expo 2020 Dubai, 170 countries have committed to take part including Italy, United Kingdom, Indonesia, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Greece, Tunisia, Kazakhstan, Chile, Nigeria, Germany and Ireland.

Organisers added that to date, Expo 2020 Dubai has announced 10 Premier Partners and two Official Partners.

In 2017, AED10.8 billion of Expo construction contracts and AED411 million of non-construction contracts were awarded.

To date, Expo 2020 Dubai has awarded 3,093 contracts, with SMEs continuing to be a priority and winning 1,717 of these contracts.

"We continue to work to identify and promote opportunities to SMEs, including licensed merchandise and the AED2 billion in food and beverage sales opportunities at the event," the statement added.

It also revealed that Expo 2020 Dubai merchandise will be sold at one of the world’s largest souvenir outlets - a 3,000 square-metre Superstore of the Future.

Expo 2020 Dubai will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021 and is expected to record 25 million visits, with 70 percent anticipated to come from outside the UAE.