UAE's Azizi says Dubai Healthcare City project 'progressing rapidly'

Azizi Aliyah Residences development will offer a total of 346 fully serviced residences
By Sam Bridge
Mon 28 May 2018 02:23 PM

UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced a construction update for its upcoming AED470 million project in Dubai Healthcare City, Azizi Aliyah Residences.

The developer said construction is progressing rapidly with concrete works fully completed, adding that finishing and façade works are currently underway.

Mirwais Azizi, chairman of Azizi Group, said: “Dubai Healthcare City offers a prime location because of its access to Dubai’s key shopping malls, recreation centres and its proximity to the historic Dubai Creek, in addition to being a high profile hub for health and wellness.

“This is why we have a set of projects in the pipeline in this area, and with Azizi Aliyah Residences, we are bringing a premier real estate project with high-quality building design and contemporary style residential apartments to homebuyers and investors.”

Azizi Aliyah Residences will offer a total of 346 fully serviced residences with 191 studios, 135 one-bedroom apartments and 20 two-bedroom apartments, along with upscale retail space of 16,000 sq ft.

Last Updated: Mon 28 May 2018 02:26 PM GST

