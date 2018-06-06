UAE's Azizi reveals construction progress on flagship Dubai project

Once completed in 2019, Azizi Riviera in Meydan One will have a total of 69 mid-rise buildings, comprising 16,000 units

UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced details of the construction progress made on phases 1, 2 and 3 of its flagship project in Dubai's Meydan One, Azizi Riviera.

The developer said construction is advancing steadily and, for phase 3, the land excavation is progressing as per schedule.

In phases 1 and 2, 26 buildings have basement works well underway and nine buildings are progressing rapidly with raft works, it added in a statement.

Once completed, Azizi Riviera will have a total of 69 mid-rise buildings, comprising 16,000 units of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments.

The company said phases one and two of Azizi Riviera are set to complete in the first quarter of 2019, with phase three and four two quarters later.

Mirwais Azizi, chairman of Azizi Group, said: “Azizi Riviera has emerged as one of the most sought-after residential developments in Dubai.

"Construction is progressing at a rapid pace – with the goal to keep our investors and buyers well informed. Once complete, the waterfront project will deliver an unmatched lifestyle, reminiscent of the stunning French Riviera.”

A key feature of the Azizi Riviera development is a mega integrated retail district, which will consist of high-street brands, leisure and entertainment options.

The overall development, on the banks of the Dubai Canal, will also offer access to long paved pedestrian paths and water transport, yachting facilities and a proposed marina, among other attractions.