What moves you: the US theme for Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion

The US Department of State has announced its intention to work with the Big Things Group as its partner for its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Current design plans, based on the theme What Moves You, are for a pavilion that showcases the best of American culture, technology, and values, particularly in the field of mobility, according to the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

It said it has appointed the Big Things Group following a request for proposal for the fundraising, project management, design, construction, operation, and disassembly and removal of the US Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The US Department of State said that it looks forward to working over the next several years with the Big Things Group and its creative, commercial, and cultural partners to create an inspiring and informative pavilion.

"Together, we will engage our companies, cultural organisations, and citizens to create the US pavilion at what will be one of the world’s biggest events in 2020. Once sufficient funds have been raised, then the Department will sign a final participation contract with the Expo 2020 organisers confirming the United States’ participation," said the office of the spokesperson at the US Department of State said.

Expo 2020 Dubai, which will take place from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021 is expected to attract 25 million visitors from the region and around the world.

The theme of Expo 2020 Dubai is Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, representing the potential of what can be achieved when meaningful collaborations and partnerships are forged.