Revealed: world's largest coral reef park to be created off UAE coast

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment signs agreement for project along the coast of Fujairah

The UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has signed an agreement to cultivate the largest coral reef garden in the world along the coast of Fujairah.

The memorandum of understanding with the Fujairah Centre for Adventures will create the garden, expected to set a Guinness World Record, and provide a haven for biodiversity to sustain and rehabilitate ecosystems in the UAE.

The deal was signed by Sultan Alwan, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Regions Sector at MoCCAE, and Saeed Al Muamari, director of the Fujairah Centre for Adventures, state news agency WAM reported

Alwan said that cultivating the world’s largest coral garden in Fujairah is one of the many environmental initiatives being taken in the Year of Zayed.

Al Muamari added that the agreement would preserve marine life and enhance fisheries, thereby boosting tourism in the emirate and attracting divers and nature enthusiasts from the UAE and abroad.

"Such agreements are important to help preserve the pristine natural beauty of the region, and its precious marine environment. The project is the largest in the world and will help boost local and international interest in the coral reef and the marine environment," he said.

Under the MoU, MOCCAE will provide grown corals of various sizes and types to meet the project’s needs. It will also provide technical support and logistics services to the onsite team, such as supplying team members with the equipment and materials needed for coral aquaculture and transplantation and sea transportation.

The Centre will determine the best location for the garden to ensure it is easily accessible and falls within a natural protected area less than one nautical mile from the shore.

The centre will also pilot different mechanisms of coral aquaculture and transplantation, in addition to monitoring and documenting the development in corals and assessing the area’s biodiversity every quarter.

A joint technical team will be formed to propose ways to develop the project and draft follow-up reports.