UAE's Azizi says to deliver Al Furjan project in H2

Developer on track to hand over more than 430 units at Azizi Plaza in Dubai in second half of 2018

UAE-based Azizi Developments has said it is on track to deliver its second largest project in Al Furjan, Dubai - Azizi Plaza, in the second half of 2018.

Consisting of a total of 434 units of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three bedroom apartments, Azizi Plaza is currently progressing rapidly with ongoing internal finishings and elevations on the external facade, the developer said in a statement.

Chairman Mirwais Azizi said: “Our Al Furjan projects have been selling rapidly because of the marked infrastructure progress during the past year in and around the community.

“Azizi Plaza is our second largest project in Al Furjan and the end of 2018 will mark a milestone for us as we deliver five additional projects in Al Furjan. I am eagerly awaiting this as Azizi Developments looks forward to completion and delivery of the majority of its projects in this community by the end of 2018.”

Al Furjan remains one of Dubai’s fastest growing residential neighbourhoods, with easy access to Ibn Battuta Mall, Jebel Ali Free Zone, and the Expo 2020 site. The new metro line named Route 2020 will link Al Furjan to locations such as Discovery Gardens and The Gardens, and will also eventually service the Al Maktoum International Airport.

Azizi Plaza offers 286 studio units, 46 one-bedroom units and 102 two-bedroom units as well as 9,400 square feet of retail space.

It is part of a larger portfolio of Azizi developments which includes the French-inspired waterfront lifestyle project, Azizi Riviera in Meydan One and the mega mixed-use urban project, Azizi Victoria in Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City – District 7, as well as other projects in Dubai Healthcare City, and Jebel Ali.