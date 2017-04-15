Could a solar powered hot air balloon improve policing in Dubai?

A solar powered hot air balloon to monitor security situations from the skies has been suggested at a brain-storming session to improve police services in Dubai.

According to state news agency WAM, the brainstorming session of young leaders within Dubai Police also proposed the establishment of a smart police station, without giving further details.

The session also discussed developing an educational and training process for the Dubai Police Academy to prepare for an environment-friendly police vehicle that runs on solar energy, and a special plan for members of society to become volunteer policeman, WAM added

Using robots for monitoring traffic violations in the emirate was another idea presented to Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police.

Al Marri praised the presentation of new and innovative ideas, adding that the brainstorming session was positive, and its participants presented "many innovative ideas that were outside of the box and foresaw the future".

He directed that more discussion sessions with departments and police stations will be held in order to raise more new ideas that can contribute to Dubai Police’s future strategy and keep pace with all its challenges.