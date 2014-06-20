Coutts appoints top businesswomen as MidEast advisors

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
RBS wealth division adds three Gulf-based women to advisory board set up to help drive regional expansion
Coutts, the wealth division of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group, has added three Gulf-based businesswomen to the advisory board it set up last year to help shape the company's expansion plans in the region.
The bank, which famously includes Queen Elizabeth II among its wealthy clients, announced it had appointed Hind Bahwan, Raja Easa Al Gurg and Lama Al Sulaiman to its Middle East Advisory Board.
Set up October 2013 to help broaden and shape the firm’s ambitious plans, the board continues to meet twice a year to provide counsel to management in the region.
Michael Dismorr, chairman for Coutts Middle East Advisory Board said: "We are thrilled to welcome Hind, Raja and Lama to our Advisory Board, and are confident their collective knowledge and leadership will be of great value to us.
"Increasingly Middle Eastern women are taking leading business and entrepreneurial roles and we are very pleased to add three of the most distinguished Middle Eastern business women to our Advisory Board."
Hind Bahwan is the founder and chairperson of Bahwan CyberTek Group which is focused on IT, logistics and engineering projects. She is also director of Suhail Bahwan Group, one of Oman's premier family groups with a turnover exceeding $4 billion.
Raja Easa Al Gurg is the managing director of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, and is president of Dubai Business Women Council among other key positions.
Lama Al Sulaiman is vice chairwoman of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and was the first woman in Saudi Arabia to be elected as a board member.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules