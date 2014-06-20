Coutts appoints top businesswomen as MidEast advisors

Coutts, the wealth division of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group, has added three Gulf-based businesswomen to the advisory board it set up last year to help shape the company's expansion plans in the region.

The bank, which famously includes Queen Elizabeth II among its wealthy clients, announced it had appointed Hind Bahwan, Raja Easa Al Gurg and Lama Al Sulaiman to its Middle East Advisory Board.

Set up October 2013 to help broaden and shape the firm’s ambitious plans, the board continues to meet twice a year to provide counsel to management in the region.

Michael Dismorr, chairman for Coutts Middle East Advisory Board said: "We are thrilled to welcome Hind, Raja and Lama to our Advisory Board, and are confident their collective knowledge and leadership will be of great value to us.

"Increasingly Middle Eastern women are taking leading business and entrepreneurial roles and we are very pleased to add three of the most distinguished Middle Eastern business women to our Advisory Board."

Hind Bahwan is the founder and chairperson of Bahwan CyberTek Group which is focused on IT, logistics and engineering projects. She is also director of Suhail Bahwan Group, one of Oman's premier family groups with a turnover exceeding $4 billion.

Raja Easa Al Gurg is the managing director of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, and is president of Dubai Business Women Council among other key positions.

Lama Al Sulaiman is vice chairwoman of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and was the first woman in Saudi Arabia to be elected as a board member.