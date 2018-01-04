Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in tribute to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Landmarks across the UAE pay tribute to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for his services to the country

A portrait of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has been projected on to Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in a tribute to his contribution to the UAE.

The tribute, which took place on Wednesday evening, also saw the Burj Al Arab and Dubai Police headquarters lit up in honour of Sheikh Mohammed.

It followed a call earlier this week by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, for the public to thank the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince for his service to the country.

He asked for the campaign in place of celebrations to mark the 12th anniversary of his accession as Ruler of Dubai.



Ahead of the 12th anniversary on Thursday, Sheikh Mohammed penned a heartfelt letter to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.