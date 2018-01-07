Abu Dhabi replaces concrete pavements with illuminated kerbstones

The fully recyclable and cost-effective project will reduce reliance on traditional cement kerbstones, according to municipality
According to the municipality, illuminated kerbstones are fully recyclable and cost-effective in power consumption, and will reduce reliance on traditional cement kerbstones, considered polluting.
By Staff writer
Sun 07 Jan 2018 11:02 AM

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality (ADM) has substituted regular concrete pavements with illuminated kerbstones as part of a trial project at Al Mina.

The pavements, which are heat resistant and insulated against water, boast invisible lighting cables covered by cement. They do not pose any risk to pedestrians.

According to the municipality, they are fully recyclable and cost-effective in power consumption, and will reduce reliance on traditional cement kerbstones, considered polluting.

The illuminated pavements are also light in weight, decreasing the use of heavy, costly and dangerous machinery to transport and fix them, thus lowering chances of accidents at sites.

In addition, they are flexible in construction, as they can be installed in several ways, depending on the location and traffic congestion.

The project was constructed by the Capital of Construction for General Contracting Company at its own expenses as part of the Year of Giving initiative.

The municipality has encouraged companies to take part in such innovations and boost social responsibility principles among businesses and people.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Dubai Police auctions off $1m worth of lost and found goods

Dubai Police auctions off $1m worth of lost and found goods

08 Jan 2018
Culture & Society
Police arrest three suspected of killing two UAE men

Police arrest three suspected of killing two UAE men

07 Jan 2018
Culture & Society
Over one million people participated in Dubai Fitness Challenge

Over one million people participated in Dubai Fitness Challenge

07 Jan 2018
Culture & Society
Emirates expands 'tourist discounts' initiative for winter season

Emirates expands 'tourist discounts' initiative for winter season

03 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Tunisia restarts Emirates flights after women security row

Tunisia restarts Emirates flights after women security row

04 Jan 2018
Transport
Sheikh Mohammed's daughter gets married in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed's daughter gets married in Dubai

04 Jan 2018
Culture & Society
Why Dubai and Google's stories are similar - Crown Prince

Why Dubai and Google's stories are similar - Crown Prince

02 Jan 2018
Technology
UAE announces public holidays for 2018

UAE announces public holidays for 2018

02 Jan 2018
Culture & Society
Abu Dhabi rings in 2018 with fireworks display

Abu Dhabi rings in 2018 with fireworks display

01 Jan 2018
Culture & Society
Downtown Dubai lights up to ring in 2018 in style

Downtown Dubai lights up to ring in 2018 in style

01 Jan 2018
Culture & Society