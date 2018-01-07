Abu Dhabi replaces concrete pavements with illuminated kerbstones

According to the municipality, illuminated kerbstones are fully recyclable and cost-effective in power consumption, and will reduce reliance on traditional cement kerbstones, considered polluting.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality (ADM) has substituted regular concrete pavements with illuminated kerbstones as part of a trial project at Al Mina.

The pavements, which are heat resistant and insulated against water, boast invisible lighting cables covered by cement. They do not pose any risk to pedestrians.

According to the municipality, they are fully recyclable and cost-effective in power consumption, and will reduce reliance on traditional cement kerbstones, considered polluting.

The illuminated pavements are also light in weight, decreasing the use of heavy, costly and dangerous machinery to transport and fix them, thus lowering chances of accidents at sites.

In addition, they are flexible in construction, as they can be installed in several ways, depending on the location and traffic congestion.

The project was constructed by the Capital of Construction for General Contracting Company at its own expenses as part of the Year of Giving initiative.

The municipality has encouraged companies to take part in such innovations and boost social responsibility principles among businesses and people.