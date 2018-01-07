Police arrest three suspected of killing two UAE men

Arrest took place less than 12 hours after the incident
By Staff writer
Sun 07 Jan 2018 08:29 PM

Ajman Police arrested three suspects from Comoro Islands accused of killing two UAE nationals following an altercation in the emirate.

The three were arrested less than 12 hours after the fight took place on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Street, near Umm Al Quwain, news agency Wam reported.

Colonel Abdullah Saif Al Matroushi, director-general of Police Operations, said the Central Operations Room of the Ajman Police received a report about a fight involving weapons on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Street.

The police sent patrols and the criminal investigation unit, where they found the body of 22-year-old J.Y.H., who was run over by a car as he was trying to escape from the fight, as well as the body of 26-year-old S.K.R., who died after being attacked with a sharp weapon.

Al Matroushi added that a national ambulance transported, S. K. R., a 30-year old Comoros national, to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Ajman, after he was seriously injured in the fight.

Ajman Police arrested three suspects accused of murder. They included 18-year old A. H., who sustained a minor injury and was transported to the Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Umm Al Quwain, as well as 26-year-old Y. M. K. and 30-year-old M. H. M.

Wam said the suspects had prior arrest records and admitted to committing the murder. Police also found the weapon used in the crime. The legal investigation is continuing.

