Expo 2020 Dubai set to unveil sustainability plans

Sustainability Pavilion is expected to generate enough energy to power a Nissan Leaf electric car halfway to Mars

Expo 2020 Dubai will be unveiling more details of its sustainability plans for the upcoming expo at next week’s Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, it announced on Wednesday.

Sustainability is a key subtheme for the event, and last year it unveiled its iconic ‘Sustainability Pavilion’, which will include solar panels and recycle its water. Experts estimate that the pavilion will generate enough energy to power a Nissan Leaf electric vehicle halfway to Mars – around 23 million kilometres – and produce 22,000 litres of water per day, enough to fill three Olympic-sized swimming pools per year.

Following the 2020 expo, the facility will become a children and science centre.

Additionally, expo officials have set a target to achieve, at least, the LEED Gold certification for all permanent buildings that will form the core of District 2020, and plan to ensure that half of all electricity will be drawn from renewable sources.

The Expo plans call for smart building and smart grid techniques to help reduce energy consumption by approximately 20 percent (or 150,000 megawatt hours of energy) with support from Siemens, the official expo partner for intelligent infrastructure and operations.

As construction continues for the Expo, officials have also announced that it is on target to divert 85 percent of waste from landfills. In 2017, this amounted to 370,000 tonnes, the weight of about 950 Airbus A380 aircraft.

At the upcoming Abu Dhabi Sustainability, Expo officials say they are planning to highlight the impact that it is making already by supporting innovative projects around the globe, spearheaded by Expo Live, an $100 million innovation and partnership programme launched a year ago.

After two rounds of grants, the programme is supporting 45 innovators from 30 countries, with 18 projects that focus on sustainability, including one that uses kites to harness wind energy and another that purifies water through solar power.