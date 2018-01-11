Jailed Kuwait activists end hunger strike

Activists are among nearly 70 defendants serving prison sentences for entering parliament building during 2011 protest
By AP
Thu 11 Jan 2018 04:54 PM

Fourteen imprisoned activists in Kuwait have ended a hunger strike, saying they succeeded in exposing the government's support for anti-government protests in Iran while barring them at home.

One of the activists started the hunger strike on Jan. 3, while 13 others joined him four days later on Jan. 7.

The activists are among nearly 70 defendants serving prison sentences for briefly entering the parliament building during a protest in 2011 against corruption and allegations of bribery among officials.

In a statement Thursday, the activists say their hunger strike "was a form of expression" and that their imprisonment now "is nothing but an act of revenge" for exposing corrupt officials.

They say they ended the hunger strike Wednesday evening because it "succeeded in exposing authoritarian hypocrisy."

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Expo 2020 Dubai set to unveil sustainability plans

Expo 2020 Dubai set to unveil sustainability plans

10 Jan 2018
Culture & Society
Kuwaiti activist launches prison hunger strike

Kuwaiti activist launches prison hunger strike

06 Jan 2018
Culture & Society
Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in tribute to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in tribute to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

04 Jan 2018
Culture & Society
Sharjah police arrest 19 after 20kg drugs bust

Sharjah police arrest 19 after 20kg drugs bust

03 Jan 2018
Culture & Society
Abu Dhabi set to open permanent tribute to UAE's founding father

Abu Dhabi set to open permanent tribute to UAE's founding father

03 Jan 2018
Culture & Society
Policeman stabbed to death in Muscat shopping centre

Policeman stabbed to death in Muscat shopping centre

30 Dec 2017
Culture & Society
Bahrain sentences 10 Shiites to life for making bombs

Bahrain sentences 10 Shiites to life for making bombs

27 Dec 2017
Culture & Society
UAE heritage art added to UNESCO conservation list

UAE heritage art added to UNESCO conservation list

11 Dec 2017
Culture & Society
Emirati, Egyptian stars to headline Abu Dhabi NYE celebrations

Emirati, Egyptian stars to headline Abu Dhabi NYE celebrations

11 Dec 2017
Culture & Society
Burj Khalifa launches virtual reality experience

Burj Khalifa launches virtual reality experience

19 Dec 2017
Culture & Society