Sheikh Zayed Memorial to be inaugurated on January 22

The new public space in Abu Dhabi will include art, words, stories and rare footage of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan
The memorial is being inaugurated to coincide with the Year of Zayed
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Thu 18 Jan 2018 10:41 AM

A “Founder’s Memorial” dedicated the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan will be inaugurated in Abu Dhabi on January 22, it was announced on Wednesday.

The 3.3-hectare memorial will be located at the intersection of 1st and 2nd street in Abu Dhabi, and will allow visitors to gain a greater understanding of Sheikh Zayed’s life through art, landscape, words, stories and rare footage.

UAE residents will be able to watch the broadcast of the official inauguration ceremony on all the UAE’s major television channels, as well as online. For more details, residents are advised to follow Founder Memorial on Facebook and Instagram.

The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 9:30pm.

The memorial is being inaugurated to coincide with the Year of Zayed, a year-long nation-wide celebration marking 100 years since Sheikh Zayed’s birth in Al Ain in 2018.

