Minor fire at JLT's tallest tower under control

The small fire that broke out at Jumeirah Lake Towers’ tallest building is under control, according to authorities.

Dubai Civil Defence were called to deal with the fire that broke out on the spire at the top of Almas Tower, located in Jumeirah Lake Towers, earlier this afternoon.

Dubai Civil Defence is working to put out a minor fire that broke out in Almas Tower in Jumeirah Lakes Towers. All employees and visitors are being evacuated and no injuries have been reported so far.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 22, 2018

The authorities issued a further update at 4.49pm saying that the fire is now under control, and have reiterated that there were no injuries reported.