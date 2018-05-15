Saudi Arabia shoots down missile fired from rebel-held Yemen

Debris from the missile landed in residential areas of the city of Jizan, but without causing casualties
(ARASH KHAMOUSHI/AFP/GettyImages - for illustrative purposes only)
By AFP
Tue 15 May 2018 06:39 PM

Saudi air defences on Tuesday intercepted a ballistic missile fired into the south of the kingdom from Huthi rebel-held territory in neighbouring Yemen, said a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition.

Debris from the missile landed in residential areas of the city of Jizan, but without causing casualties, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said.

The Huthi news outlet Al-Masirah earlier announced a "Badr 1" ballistic missile had been fired at the King Faisal military base in Jizan.

The rebels have in recent months intensified missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, which leads a military coalition against them.

Another rebel missile had targeted Jizan on Monday, but landed in a "desert" area, according to Maliki.

At a press briefing Monday night, he tallied six missiles in one week.

He said the Huthis had fired 138 ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia since the rebels started using them to target the powerful kingdom.

Saudi Arabia last week tested a new siren system for the capital Riyadh and the oil-rich Eastern Province, a testament to the increased challenge posed by the rebels' armaments.

Riyadh accuses its regional rival Tehran of supplying the Huthis with ballistic missiles, a charge Iran denies.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other allies intervened in Yemen in 2015 with the aim of pushing back the rebels and restoring the internationally recognised government to power.

The conflict has left nearly 10,000 people dead and more than 55,000 wounded according to the World Health Organization.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Ramadan 2018 set to start on Thursday, working hours announced

Ramadan 2018 set to start on Thursday, working hours announced

15 May 2018
Culture & Society
Bahrain strips 115 of nationality over 'terrorism'

Bahrain strips 115 of nationality over 'terrorism'

15 May 2018
Culture & Society
UAE Food Bank initiative to expand into Ajman

UAE Food Bank initiative to expand into Ajman

14 May 2018
Culture & Society
Emirati dialect turned into database to detect disorders

Emirati dialect turned into database to detect disorders

02 May 2018
Culture & Society
Dubai police arrest man over AED2m car buying fraud

Dubai police arrest man over AED2m car buying fraud

09 May 2018
Culture & Society
Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missiles over Riyadh

Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missiles over Riyadh

09 May 2018
Culture & Society
Young Arabs vote the UAE as best place to live

Young Arabs vote the UAE as best place to live

08 May 2018
Culture & Society
Saudi fugitive killed in security operation

Saudi fugitive killed in security operation

07 May 2018
Culture & Society
Abu Dhabi Police arrest gang over UAE phone fraud

Abu Dhabi Police arrest gang over UAE phone fraud

03 May 2018
Culture & Society
Israelis on trial in Saudi Arabia for alleged plot to attack hajj

Israelis on trial in Saudi Arabia for alleged plot to attack hajj

30 Apr 2018
Culture & Society